Mexico working to deliver promised water supply to Texas farmers

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has repeated her vow to deliver water to Texas farmers. The question now is when will that happen.

"We're looking into how much water we're able to deliver to the U.S. without affecting Mexican farmers, and we can obey the 1944 Water Treaty," Sheinbaum said.

This is the second time within a week she's made that promise. Now Rio Grande Valley farmers wonder if it will actually happen.

During her daily announcement, Mexico's president said she's negotiating with three northeast Mexican states to deliver more water to the United States.

This comes after President Donald Trump continues to threaten Mexico with tariffs and sanctions.

"We're speaking with the governors of Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Chihuahua in order to get to an agreement in order to see how much water we can actually deliver to the U.S. without affecting Mexican producers," Sheinbaum said.

Mexico will likely enforce an amendment inserted into the 1944 Water Treaty between both countries that allows Mexican federal officials take extra water from its states to comply with treaty obligations.

But there's already resistance from Chihuahua, the northern Mexican state where most water for the Rio Grande comes from.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Chihuahua Water Commissioner said the U.S. is making an erroneous claim that Mexico owes water to their northern neighbor. Adding that Mexico will not allow pressures to violate their sovereignty.

One Valley farmer says the water conflict has continued to hurt Valley agriculture.

"The direct cause of us going out of business is the lack of water," Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers, Inc. Chairman Tudor Uhlhorn said.

Uhlhorn has had to shut down his sugar grower co-op last year. He wants Mexico to see Texas and Tamaulipas farmers as people that need water, just as much as Chihuahua farmers.

"What we need is for them to make us a user and treat us like they owe us 350,000 acre feet on average a year over a 5-year period," Uhlhorn said.

Watch the video above for the full story.