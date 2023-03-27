x

Mi Casita program helps Brownsville couple build new home

12 hours 50 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, March 27 2023 Mar 27, 2023 March 27, 2023 11:01 AM March 27, 2023 in News - Local

A Brownsville couple is wrapping up their first weekend in their new home.

The Palacios family was able to purchase their home with the help of the Mi Casita program through the non-profit Come Dream, Come Build.

"I'm really thankful, very happy and delighted," Gloria Palacios said.

The program helps low income families buy homes, and the Palacios played a role in the design of their new home.

Anyone interested in the Mi Casita program can find more information online at CDCB.org.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days