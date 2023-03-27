Mi Casita program helps Brownsville couple build new home

A Brownsville couple is wrapping up their first weekend in their new home.

The Palacios family was able to purchase their home with the help of the Mi Casita program through the non-profit Come Dream, Come Build.

"I'm really thankful, very happy and delighted," Gloria Palacios said.

The program helps low income families buy homes, and the Palacios played a role in the design of their new home.

Anyone interested in the Mi Casita program can find more information online at CDCB.org.