Middle school student charged after posting social media threat, Rio Grande City Grulla ISD say

A middle school student was arrested after posting a threat on social media against a school with the Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District, the district announced Thursday.

The district was first informed of the threat when a parent contacted them to inform the district a student at Ringgold Middle School had posted on Snapchat a picture of a handgun with the message “don't go to school tomorrow,” according to a news release.

Officers with the Rio Grande City Grulla ISD Police Department located and arrested the student, who was charged with terroristic threat.

“Safety is our number one priority, as we continue our efforts to make RGCGISD as safe as possible for our students and staff,” the district said in the post.