Migrant attacks Border Patrol agent, attempts to flee

An El Salvador national has been sentenced in a federal court for assaulting a Border Patrol agent near the Rio Grande.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the incident took place on June 28. Law enforcement approached a group of migrants near the river, among them was the suspect, 20-year-old Jose Milton Mendoza-Felipe.

Mendoza-Felipe attempted to flee the area but was pursued by a Border Patrol agent, according to the attorney's office. The agent caught up to Mendoza-Felipe and tried to place him in custody, however he became combative.

During the struggle, Mendoza-Felipe attempted to strangle the agent by squeezing his windpipe. Once the agent was able to escape the chokehold, Mendoza-Felipe tried to grab his throat again but struck the agent's jaw instead, causing the agent to bleed, according to the attorney's office. Mendoza-Felipe finally complied when a second Border Patrol agent arrived.

During the two-day trial, the jury saw scratch marks on the agent's neck and how he had to take pain medication for his injuries.

The attorney's office said Mendoza-Felipe testified he did not choke the agent and did not realize he was law enforcement. He also claimed self-defense. The jury did not believe his claims and found him guilty.

Mendoza-Felipe's sentencing is scheduled for January 29 and faces up to eight years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine.