Migrant families continue struggling with CBP One app registration

The numbers of border crossings from five countries has dropped, but humanitarian workers helping migrants in Mexico said not everyone is getting a fair shot of getting into the United States legally.

Glady Canas Aguilar, who leads the humanitarian organization Ayudandolos a Triunfar, said some migrant families are unable to register all their family members on the new CBP One app.

The app is used for migrants to apply for asylum and legally cross into the U.S. Aguilar said she saw families cry after being rejected at the border.

At the end of the last month, Aguilar said the app was rejecting pictures of Haitian migrants taken with their cell phones. Aguilar said a selfie is one of the first steps before getting an appointment with an asylum officer.

"With some people with darker complexions, the pictures have not come out correctly, or they have not been accepted by the system," Team Brownsville Director Andrea Rudnik said.

Rudnik said families who did get an appointment to cross early this morning were turned back. Some migrant family members were not on the list to cross.

"The Biden Administration continues to expel migrants to a country that is not theirs, which puts them in a very vulnerable and dangerous situation if they are being deported to Mexico, and they're not from Mexico," immigration attorney Carlos Garcia said.

Among Venezuelan migrants, official Customs and Border Patrol numbers show nearly 2,000 asylum hopefuls legally crossed into the U.S. in January of last year.

Nearly 7,000 Venezuelan migrants crossed the southwest border last month

A total of 5,000 Haitian asylum seekers legally entered the U.S in January of last year, while 3,000 were allowed in last month.

CBP has not said what they are doing to fix the problems on their mobile app.