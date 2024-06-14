Allegiant Airlines announces direct flights from McAllen to Tampa, Florida

The McAllen International Airport is now offering flights to Tampa, Florida through Allegiant Airlines, the airline announced on Friday.

The new flights will operate up to twice a week from the McAllen airport to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport in Florida.

The company is offering one-way flights on the new route at prices starting at $43, Allegiant Airlines announced in a news release.

“We are thrilled to expand our service at MFE and offer leisure travelers the only nonstop service to this premier vacation destination,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief revenue officer, said. “This route will help meet the increasing demand we’re seeing for affordable, nonstop travel options in the community. We expect customers will enjoy Allegiant’s unique brand of travel: all nonstop flights without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

The airport says the new flights will also help out the local economy.

So far this past year, the McAllen International Airport has seen a 40% increase in flights.