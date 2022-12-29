Migrant families left stranded amid mass Southwest cancellations

Amid the Southwest Airlines cancellations, there have been some migrant families that were left stranded at Valley International Airport in Harlingen.

Eli Martinez is from Venezuela and said he was supposed to fly out of the Valley on Christmas Eve.

"They gave me another flight in the 26 again they cancelled it," Martinez said. "And now they gave me another one for the 30." Martinez said.

Martinez said he is trying to get to his family in Florida when his flight was canceled; he has been stuck at the airport for two days.

"And just having patience here waiting. A lot of patience. I'm telling my friend to have patience. We're already here. And strength. Lots of strength." Martinez said.

Loaves and Fishes of the Rio Grande Valley stepped in to help.

"We're having to go and either receive them or go to the airport and basically start asking around if their flights got cancelled." Loaves and Fishes Director of Operations Melissa Gutierrez said.

The organization has received more than 20 migrants at their Harlingen location since Saturday, Gutierrez said. They are teaming up with organizations like Team Brownsville to help migrants who have been sleeping at the airport.

"They're coming by or getting to their destination, and they have no family here. They're homeless, they have nowhere to get help." Gutierrez said.

All the migrants have been processed by immigration authorities and are allowed to be in the country. The shelter is providing them with transportation, a place to sleep, food, a shower and clothes.

