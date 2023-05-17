Migrants processed under Title 8 deported to Mexico

People are still crossing the border without permission, just not as many as last week.

The Feds set up a new processing center by Gateway Bridge a few weeks back when daily unauthorized crossings swelled into the thousands.

Title 42 officially ended on May 11, since then local immigration authorities have deported or relocated about a thousand migrants to Mexico.

"It's important to recognize that these returns don't just apply here to south Texas, they apply all along the U.S.-Mexico border," Border Patrol RGV Sector Chief Gloria Chavez said. "If a person enters the country illegally, they are immediately going to be detained, they are going to be processed for formal removal out of the United States."

Border Patrol is now using Title 8 to deport migrants who cross without permission and can't prove they have a legal asylum claim.

They are then banned from trying again for five years.