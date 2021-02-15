x

Military Highway Water Supply asks residents to conserve water amid severe cold weather

The Military Highway Water Supply Corporation is asking customers to conserve water as much as possible during the severe cold weather.

The Texas Electric grid is currently experiencing very high usage and causing power outages.

To report a water leak or emergency call 1-800-580-8381.

