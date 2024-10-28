Milwhite Inc. to cease operations in Brownsville following lawsuit

As part of a resolution between the city of Brownsville and a specialty minerals making company, Milwhite Inc. will cease operations at their Brownsville location, according to a Monday news release.

Milwhite Inc., located at 5487 South Padre Island Highway in Brownsville, will cease all operations effective Wednesday, Nov. 27, the news release stated.

The company had been at the center of several lawsuits, including one filed by the city in February 2024, over pollution concerns that the city said was negatively impacting nearby residents.

“The ceasing of operations at Milwhite, Inc. marks a significant step towards the assurance that standards that keep Brownsville a safe and healthy place for all residents are upheld,” Brownsville Mayor John Cowen Jr. stated in the news release. “I am pleased that Milwhite kept open lines of communication with the city from the start — helping us ensure a positive outcome for the community.”

Channel 5 News previously reported that the city had cited Milwhite Inc. 700 times, and residents living near the company said the company’s operations were releasing a thick powder into the air. The powder covered multiple properties and caused health concerns for residents, the news release stated.

In August, Milwhite Inc. reached an agreement with the 11 city residents who filed a class action lawsuit against the company.

As part of the resolution for the city lawsuit, there will be no monetary exchanges to allow both parties to “avoid the further expenses and uncertainties of continued civil legal proceedings,” according to the release.

"We never want to see the loss of business here, but at the same time, the safety and security of the residents is the number one of importance for us," Cowen said. There were active discussions to try to move them to the [Port of Brownsville] and I think that hopefully is still an option for them because I think that's an area that is more suitable for them."

Channel 5 News attempted to reach out to Milwhite Inc. by phone, but their number was disconnected.

A sign at Milwhite Inc.'s office said the office was closed, and another sign said the company moved to Houston.

Cowen said a retail company will take over the property.

Watch the video above for the full story.