Missing 32-year-old McAllen woman found

UPDATE: Melissa Michelle Fuentes was located.

Officers are searching for a missing woman last seen in McAllen.

According to a McAllen Police Department news release, Melissa Michelle Fuentes, 32, was reported missing on Tuesday.

Fuentes was last seen at the 4800 block of North 10th Street in McAllen – she was wearing a red shirt, light-blue jeans and brown sandals. She also has two tattoos on her neck.

According to the release, “there is concern about her well-being and police officers are searching for her.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the McAllen Police Department at 956-687-8477.