Missing 32-year-old McAllen woman found
UPDATE: Melissa Michelle Fuentes was located.
----
Officers are searching for a missing woman last seen in McAllen.
According to a McAllen Police Department news release, Melissa Michelle Fuentes, 32, was reported missing on Tuesday.
Fuentes was last seen at the 4800 block of North 10th Street in McAllen – she was wearing a red shirt, light-blue jeans and brown sandals. She also has two tattoos on her neck.
According to the release, “there is concern about her well-being and police officers are searching for her.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the McAllen Police Department at 956-687-8477.
More News
News Video
-
CON MI GENTE: De Sanchez Spa and Salon reopens
-
Hidalgo County officials warn against illegal dumping amid hurricane season
-
DA speaks on issues surrounding policing in Hidalgo County
-
Donna police chief says he didn't post comment about shooting looters —...
-
Federal property next to state park in Mission gets cleared for border...