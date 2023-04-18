Missing Alamo teen found, police say
A 15-year-old Alamo teen who was last seen in March was found safe, according to the Alamo Police Department.
Wayne Diesel Sojack was last seen on March 7 around the South Padre Island area before he went missing, police said.
PREVIOUS STORY: Alamo police searching for missing teen
He was found Monday afternoon, the department said in a news release.
Sojack was found “safe,” police added.
