Missing Alamo teen found, police say

Wayne Diesel Sojack. Photo credit: Alamo Police Department.

A 15-year-old Alamo teen who was last seen in March was found safe, according to the Alamo Police Department.

Wayne Diesel Sojack was last seen on March 7 around the South Padre Island area before he went missing, police said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Alamo police searching for missing teen

He was found Monday afternoon, the department said in a news release.

Sojack was found “safe,” police added.