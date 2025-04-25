x

Missing elderly man in Brownsville has been found

9 hours 42 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, April 25 2025 Apr 25, 2025 April 25, 2025 10:43 AM April 25, 2025 in News - Local

The Brownsville Police Department has confirmed a missing 75-year-old deaf, mute man has been located.

Mario Alberto Soto was last seen yesterday at around 5 p.m. at the 1800 block of Palm Boulevard, according to police. He has since been found.

