Missing Harlingen woman has been found

1 hour 26 minutes 17 seconds ago Saturday, October 04 2025 Oct 4, 2025 October 04, 2025 5:42 PM October 04, 2025 in News - Local
Patricia Cisneros (Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety)

A missing Harlingen woman has been found.

A Clear Alert was discontinued for 57-year-old Patricia Cisneros. She was last seen on Thursday at the 100 block of Cowart Avenue in Harlingen.

Cisneros was previously reported to be a credible threat to her own health.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

