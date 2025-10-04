Missing Harlingen woman has been found
A missing Harlingen woman has been found.
A Clear Alert was discontinued for 57-year-old Patricia Cisneros. She was last seen on Thursday at the 100 block of Cowart Avenue in Harlingen.
Cisneros was previously reported to be a credible threat to her own health.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
