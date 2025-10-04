Missing Harlingen woman has been found

Patricia Cisneros (Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety)

A missing Harlingen woman has been found.

A Clear Alert was discontinued for 57-year-old Patricia Cisneros. She was last seen on Thursday at the 100 block of Cowart Avenue in Harlingen.

Cisneros was previously reported to be a credible threat to her own health.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.