Missing McAllen teen found, returned to family

40 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, February 07 2025 Feb 7, 2025 February 07, 2025 10:53 AM February 07, 2025 in News - Local

McAllen police have located a male teen who was reported missing on January 28.

According to a news release, 16-year-old Alexander Cruz was found on Thursday "shortly after media’s assistance in providing information to our community."

Cruz was last seen at a relative's home in the area of the 2500 block of Erie Avenue, and there was concern for his wellbeing.

The news release said Cruz has been reunited with family.

