Missing McAllen teen found, returned to family
McAllen police have located a male teen who was reported missing on January 28.
According to a news release, 16-year-old Alexander Cruz was found on Thursday "shortly after media’s assistance in providing information to our community."
Cruz was last seen at a relative's home in the area of the 2500 block of Erie Avenue, and there was concern for his wellbeing.
The news release said Cruz has been reunited with family.
