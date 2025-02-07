Missing McAllen teen found, returned to family

McAllen police have located a male teen who was reported missing on January 28.

According to a news release, 16-year-old Alexander Cruz was found on Thursday "shortly after media’s assistance in providing information to our community."

Cruz was last seen at a relative's home in the area of the 2500 block of Erie Avenue, and there was concern for his wellbeing.

The news release said Cruz has been reunited with family.