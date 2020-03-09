Missing Rio Grande City 15-year-old has been found

UPDATE (5:40 p.m.) : 15-year-old Britney Yamileth Lobato has been located.

We're told the girl was in Mexico, but RGC police officers were able to coordinate and recover her at the Port of Entry.

At this time, no further details are being released.

-----------------

RIO GRANDE CITY - A missing report was filed at the Rio Grande City police department for 15-year-old Britney Yamileth Lobato.

According to a RGC Police Department Facebook post, Lobato was reported missing on Saturday, March 7.

She was last seen leaving Peter Piper Pizza at 7:00 p.m wearing a yellow Gucci shirt, blue jeans and red Tommy shoes with white shoe laces.

Anyone with information please call 956-487-8892 or 956-488-8477.

---

CORRECTION: Britney Yamileth Lobato is 15 years old. It was previously stated that she was 14.