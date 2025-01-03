Missing Rio Grande City teen has been found
The Rio Grande City Police Department has announced that a missing teen has been found.
Police say 14-year-old Anahi Capulin has been safely located.
The teen was last seen Thursday night at the 1800 block of Summerfield Drive, near the Starr County South Texas College campus on FM 3167.
