Missing Starr County man found safe, sheriff's office says

Manuel Reyes Alvarez has been reported missing. (Photo courtesy of the Starr County Sheriff's Office)

UPDATE: On Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m., the Starr County Sheriff's Office said Manuel Reyes Alvarez was found safe in the brush area. Earlier version of the story below:

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Starr County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 82-year-old man.

Manuel Reyes Alvarez was last seen at around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Agua Verde Road in Rio Grande City. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans and possibly a white long leather coat.

Alvarez has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and is hard of hearing. He is 5'11" in height and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with any information on Alvarez's whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 956-487-5571.