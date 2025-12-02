Missing Starr County man found safe, sheriff's office says
UPDATE: On Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m., the Starr County Sheriff's Office said Manuel Reyes Alvarez was found safe in the brush area. Earlier version of the story below:
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Starr County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 82-year-old man.
Manuel Reyes Alvarez was last seen at around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Agua Verde Road in Rio Grande City. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans and possibly a white long leather coat.
Alvarez has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and is hard of hearing. He is 5'11" in height and weighs 180 pounds.
Anyone with any information on Alvarez's whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 956-487-5571.
More News
News Video
-
Suspect hospitalized following robbery turned officer-involved shooting in Weslaco smoke shop
-
Phar man found guilty of fatally shooting brother-in-law
-
Hidalgo County inmate dies after being placed in restraints, reports says
-
Bond set at $100,000 for McAllen teen charged in deadly rollover crash
-
Teen charged after leaving her 1-year-old child at La Plaza Mall, police...
Sports Video
-
McAllen Memorial's Juliet Trevino signs with St. Mary's volleyball
-
RGV Vipers bounce back with 113-108 over Osceola Magic
-
Los Fresnos shines, Harlingen South goes into 2OT in pre-Thanksgiving boys basketball...
-
UTRGV football's Travis Bush holds final press conference of the season
-
UTRGV's Eddie Lee Marburger earned major conference awards and recognitions