Missing swimmer found dead near Beach Access 21 at South Padre Island
The male swimmer who went missing on Friday has been found dead near Beach Access 21 at South Padre Island, according to Fire Chief Jim Pigg.
Pigg said the man was found at around 10 p.m. Saturday. The family of the swimmer was present when he was found, and his body has already been taken to a funeral home.
The man went missing near 310 Padre Boulevard. He was described as a black male in his 20s, approximately 6'2 and 170 pounds. He was not from the Rio Grande Valley.
