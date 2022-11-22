Mission animal shelter in need of supplies to keep animals warm

The Mission animal shelter is asking the community to help keep their animals warm.

The shelter covers the Mission, Alton and Palmview area.

Right now, all 52 kennels in their shelter have either a cat or a dog.

"What would make it so much more efficient for us, is if we also had — you know, those five gallon propane tanks that we can refill on a daily basis because we want to keep our animals warm," City of Mission Assistant City Manager Aida Lerma said.

The shelter also needs towels, blankets, and anything that can help keep the animals warm.