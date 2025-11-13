Mission bar allowed to have live outdoor music — with restrictions

A bar in Mission received approval to feature live music outdoors, with restrictions.

The Ice House on North Francisco Street is a spot many people gather, which raises concerns from residents living nearby.

“We should not have a bar across a residential area,” Maria Salinas said. “You see people who are drunk, yelling at all the motorcycles — come on."

Salinas said her concerns grew when the Ice House owners asked the city to allow them to play live music outdoors once again.

The request came after the city renewed the bar’s conditional use permit in April, but commissioners did not allow them to have music outside.

Salinas organized a petition signed by over 100 people who live near the bar in hopes of preventing the approval.

“It’s taking a toll on the whole neighborhood,” Salinas said.

Salinas attended Wednesday’s city council meeting, where council members discussed the proposal.

Many people who frequently stop by the Ice House also spoke up in support of the bar. Over 200 of them signed a petition in favor of the live music outdoors.

“We came to what I think is a compromise between the residents, neighborhood and the businesses," Mission Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza said. “There will be live music allowed on Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m."

The Ice House must follow the current city ordinance of not having music louder than 65 decibels, and the owners must also have a security guard when live music is present.

According to police reports, only one noise complaint has been filed against the bar since 2024.

“It’s just a good, friendly place, I hope people understand that," Ice House Co-Owner Bob Galligan said. “They are neighbors and we like to think of all of them as friends and hopefully clients so we want to be as cooperative as we can."

Salinas says she's not happy the bar will get to play live music, but is glad there are time limits and security will at least be there.

“We are the landowners, we want our peace," Salinas said.

