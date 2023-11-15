Mission botanist advocating for new ordinance to protect native plants

A botanist in Mission is asking the city to protect native plants she says are a symbol of the Rio Grande Valley’s rich vegetation.

Betty Perez says she proudly grows many of those plants in her lawn.

In August, the city of Mission mowed Perez’s lawn, citing an ordinance prohibiting weeds or unmanaged plants.

The city then billed Perez for mowing it.

“They told me that what had happened was a neighbor had complained and called the police, and the police decided that there was a visibility problem,” Perez said.

Even though she said it’s now painful to look at her lawn, it’s inspired her to push for change.

Several of her friends and other local plant experts spoke during Mission’s city council meeting on Monday and asked the city for native plant protections.

Mission Planning Director Susie De Luna says the city is working on a revision to the ordinance the city says Perez originally violated.

De Luna said city officials will have meetings with Perez and others to learn about native plants and what the ordinance should include.

Perez said she wants to educate people on the importance of native plants

Watch the video above for the full story.