x

Mission buys cleaning supplies, technology and public safety equipment with COVID-19 money

5 hours 10 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, August 11 2020 Aug 11, 2020 August 11, 2020 10:10 AM August 11, 2020 in News - Local
By: Christian Colón

The Mission City Council approved the purchase of cleaning supplies, new technology and public safety equipment Monday afternoon — all paid for with federal coronavirus funds.

Hidalgo County received nearly $152 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The county handed out part of the money to cities. Mission received about $9.6 million.

The City Council approved spending part of the money Monday, authorizing city departments to buy coronavirus-related supplies and equipment.

Watch the video for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days