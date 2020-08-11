Mission buys cleaning supplies, technology and public safety equipment with COVID-19 money
The Mission City Council approved the purchase of cleaning supplies, new technology and public safety equipment Monday afternoon — all paid for with federal coronavirus funds.
Hidalgo County received nearly $152 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The county handed out part of the money to cities. Mission received about $9.6 million.
The City Council approved spending part of the money Monday, authorizing city departments to buy coronavirus-related supplies and equipment.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Richard Ford will face judge on capital murder charge, spokesman for Sheriff's...
-
Mission buys cleaning supplies, technology and public safety equipment with COVID-19 money
-
How special needs parents and students are adjusting to online schooling
-
Group offers students opportunity to receive $1,000 in exchange for Census participation
-
Starr County health authority resigns