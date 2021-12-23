Mission child gifts toys to hospitalized children

A former patient at South Texas Health System Children's hospital is spreading gifts to kids in the hospital who won’t be home for Christmas.

"I feel sad that they can't be with their families and spend time, so I'd like to give, so they can have some joy and have a smile on their face,” Isaac Garza said.

The 12-year-old was hospitalized at the hospital six years ago after he was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease. The condition causes inflammation in blood vessels.

"His heart stopped twice, “Isaac’s mother, Laura Gomez Garza, said. “He was given CPR for 90 minutes and once he was revived he was transferred to the San Antonio Children's Hospital."

Isaac said days after he woke up, he started receiving gifts from family, friends, and doctors and nurses.

Through a community effort, Isaac and his family were able to collect 900 toys to hand them out to children in the hospital.

"Some of the kids that are in the hospital are sick, and they can't spend the holidays with their parents,” Isaac’ brother, Jacob Garza, said. “They get pretty sad, and we really don't want that."

