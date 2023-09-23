Mission CISD community honors victims of 1989 school bus crash in Alton

Thursday marked the 34th anniversary of the Alton bus crash that killed 21 Mission CISD students.

The crash remains the deadliest school bus accident in the state of Texas.

The crash happened when a Dr. Pepper truck hit a school bus at the intersection of Bryan Road and 5 Mile Road, pushing it into a water-filled caliche pit.

The 21 victims drowned, and 60 other students were injured, according to the city’s website.

The Mission and Alton communities honored those students at a ceremony held at Alton Memorial Junior High School.

Among those in attendance was Roberto Bazaldua. His son — Roberto — was a 14-year-old freshman at Mission High School when he died in the crash.

“It makes me sad, but also happy, when I see the kids,” Bazaldua said of the ceremony. “I see them, and I see my son in them."

The crash brought major changes to bus safety, including a limit on the maximum number of students allowed on school buses.

