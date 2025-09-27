Mission CISD conjunto group members set to perform at state convention

A Mission Consolidated Independent School District junior high school band is getting ready for the performance of a lifetime.

Herencia De Oro, a conjunto group from Rafael Cantu Jr. High School, is heading to the Texas Music Educators Association Convention in San Antonio.

The sound of the strings and the melody of an accordion fills the hallways of Cantu Junior High. It's the sound of Herencia De Ooro.

"I was like, 'whoa, there's no way we just made that'," bajo quinto player Andres Ramirez said.

The group is celebrating after two of their members were selected to perform at the Texas Music Educators Association Convention in San Antonio.

"Instructor called our parents, and he's like, 'oh, you guys are getting invited to a big event over here in San Antonio called the TMEA'," accordionist Miranda Perales said. "Like, I was freaking out... I still have no words to say."

Herencia De Oro formed just a year ago.

Ramirez is just 12 years old, and he's played the bajo quinto for two years. Perales has spent the same amount of time mastering the accordion.

"With all the music, Tejano music, the Norteño music, I grew up with all that and the music caught my attention. So, I decided to play the accordion," Perales said.

This is the first time a student performance group from Mission CISD has been invited to perform at TMEA.

Herencia De Oro Director Richard Cerrillo says it's one of the most competitive stages in the state.

"Being the first like group in the district to perform is like groundbreaking," Cerrillo said.

The band blends traditional instruments, like the accordion and bajo quinto, rooted deeply in Tejano and Mexican American culture.

"The accordion is the main instrument of the melodies of the other songs, and I think the person who really inspired me was Juan Villareal from Los Chachorros," Perales said.

They are prepared not just to perform, but to tell a story about pride, perseverance and heritage.

"I think it's in our culture. This style of music is important, and you don't see a lot of this style of music performed at a convention like this," Cerrillo said.

Herencia De Oro will perform at the TMEA convention in February, representing not just Mission CISD, but a cultural legacy - one note at a time.

Watch the video above for the full story.