Mission CISD implementing $6 million in safety measures

The Mission Consolidated Independent School District is investing nearly $6 million into safety upgrades.

The district is bringing their campuses up to state mandated safety guidelines. Since January, they've added taller fencing, barbed wire and anti-glass shattering film to all campuses.

These safety initiatives have been funded through the state through several grants totaling nearly $6 million.

The Mission CISD Director of Safety and Security Martin Castañeda says the upgrades will make the campuses safer for both students and staff.

"The projects that we have going on at our 22 campuses at Mission CISD is to upgrade our perimeter fencing and elevate it to a higher feet, about 8-feet, and make it a little bit more difficult for someone to consider scaling that fence," Castañeda said.

The project is expected to be completed by summer 2025.

Watch the video above for the full story.