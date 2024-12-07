Mission CISD program helps special needs students shift into the workforce
A new program at Mission Consolidated School District is helping students with special needs gain a little independence.
The program is called Titan's Program.
"I like to stock the stuff and put things where they belong," Titan student Jamilee Hernandez said.
It's why Hernandez works at HEB every day. Her gig is courtesy of Titan's Program.
"We do the bagging, we do returns, we clean, we ask the manager if they need help," Hernandez said.
About 21 students are in the Titan's Program. The program helps students with special needs get into the workforce.
The jobs are meant to help students gain life skills and independence, but the learning doesn't end at work.
Students also practice everyday tasks in a real-world setting inside Titan's House at Mission High School.
"People only see the need, but they don't really see the person or their skill," Mission High School Special Education teacher David Garcia said.
Garcia oversees the students' growth. He says this program is close to his heart.
"Just giving them that fighting chance that so many people without a disability take for granted to me, it's a great commission to take part in," Garcia said.
Students also have a chance to work at the coffee shop located on campus, where they brew up a smile with every cup.
More News
News Video
-
Mission CISD program helps special needs students shift into the workforce
-
Four adults, one juvenile arrested on drug-related charges in Edcouch
-
Port of Brownsville celebrates phase two of ship channel project
-
La Grulla mayor: Water breaks throughout city caused by contractors installing Fiber-Optic...
-
Tim's Coats 2024 raised more than $16K in donations
Sports Video
-
Girls flag football making championship-level strides in RGV
-
UTRGV starts conference play 1-0 with win over Stephen F. Austin
-
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Abilene Christian in final non-conference game
-
RGV Vipers deliver gifts while visiting patients at DHR Health and Driscoll
-
St. Joseph Academy star OL Diego De La Cruz officially commits to...