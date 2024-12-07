Mission CISD program helps special needs students shift into the workforce

A new program at Mission Consolidated School District is helping students with special needs gain a little independence.

The program is called Titan's Program.

"I like to stock the stuff and put things where they belong," Titan student Jamilee Hernandez said.

It's why Hernandez works at HEB every day. Her gig is courtesy of Titan's Program.

"We do the bagging, we do returns, we clean, we ask the manager if they need help," Hernandez said.

About 21 students are in the Titan's Program. The program helps students with special needs get into the workforce.

The jobs are meant to help students gain life skills and independence, but the learning doesn't end at work.

Students also practice everyday tasks in a real-world setting inside Titan's House at Mission High School.

"People only see the need, but they don't really see the person or their skill," Mission High School Special Education teacher David Garcia said.

Garcia oversees the students' growth. He says this program is close to his heart.

"Just giving them that fighting chance that so many people without a disability take for granted to me, it's a great commission to take part in," Garcia said.

Students also have a chance to work at the coffee shop located on campus, where they brew up a smile with every cup.