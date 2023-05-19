Mission CISD students recognized in cybersecurity contest

Three students with the Mission Consolidated Independent School District were among the 10 winners in a contest to raise awareness on potential cybersecurity threats.

The students designed posters that are featured in an online activity book that discusses the threats kids of all ages can face online.

“In the school age environment, kindergarten through 12th grade, [students] are a target rich environment,” Center for Internet Security Stakeholder Engagement Operations Senior Vice President Carlos Kizzee said. “There are bad actors that want to connect with, you know, kids to get their information, their parents' information, and other things."

The nonprofit organization, along with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, hosted their annual online poster contest.

Sophomore Michael Garcia was among the students recognized in the contest.

“I feel like it would help a lot of people out because I know some parents don't really know too much about phones,” Garcia said. “But hopefully through the activity book, and through the children reading it, it shows them they have to keep it secure.")

CLICK HERE TO VIEW AND DOWNLOAD THE ACTIVITY BOOK.