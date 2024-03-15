Mission city manager announces retirement

Randy Perez. Photo credit: City of Mission

Mission City Manager Randy Perez announced his retirement from the position Thursday.

A Friday news release from the city of Mission said Randy Perez’s retirement goes into effect on Sunday, March 31.

“It has been an honor and a blessing to work in various capacities throughout my tenure in the great city of Mission. It’s been immensely rewarding to witness Mission’s growth and progress. As a humble public servant, I’ve always strived to act in the best interests of our city,” Randy Perez stated in the news release. “After 22 years, I am proud to retire, knowing that I’ve given my all to this city that I love. Thank you all for your support and your trust over the years.”

Randy Perez has served as city manager since 2019, but he’s worked for the city since 2000 in several roles, according to the news release from the city of Mission

Randy Perez previously announced he was planning to retire, but rescinded his letter of retirement in December.

According to the news release, Randy Perez had decided to stay for a few more months after submitting the initial letter.

“We are grateful to Randy for the years of dedicated service and commitment to the residents and families of Mission, and for his leadership and guidance as he oversaw city administration and the implementation of important policy decisions that we make as city council,” Mission Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza said in the news release. “On behalf of the Mission city council, administration, and employees, we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

The Mission city council is set to hold a special meeting on Monday, March 18 to discuss appointing former Weslaco and McAllen City Manager Mike Perez as Randy Perez’s successor.

There is no relation between both men, according to the city.