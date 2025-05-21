Mission doctor sentenced after misdiagnosing thousands of patients in multi-million dollar fraud scheme

A Mission doctor was sentenced to federal prison in connection to a $240 million health care fraud and international money laundering scheme.

Jorge Zamora Quezada was sentenced to 10 years, minus seven for time served. He has also been ordered to pay $28 million in restitution to taxpayer funded insurance programs.

As previously reported, Quezada was found guilty of conspiracy to commit health care fraud in January 2020. He was also found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct justice and seven counts of health care fraud.

Prosecutors said Zamora-Quezada administered unnecessary treatments, including medicine commonly used to treat cancer, to at least 10,000 patients he falsely diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and other degenerative diseases.

According to the indictment, Zamora-Quezada and his co-conspirators made $240 million in fraudulent claims to multiple health care programs, which resulted in Zamora-Quezada being paid $50 million.

