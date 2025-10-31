Mission drainage project delayed a few weeks
The city of Mission is updating the timeline for a $2 million drainage project.
Ground won't be broken for the La Cuchilla drainage project for another few weeks. It was originally scheduled to begin this month.
The drainage project will include the creation of a detention pond near Conway Road and Mile 1 South, and drainage ditches will also be expanded.
The city awarded a construction bid for the project earlier this week. Officials say the delay was due to ensuring grant guidelines were met.
"So since this is a grant project, there's a lot of red tape that we need to follow," Mission co-interim City Manager Juan Pablo Terrazas said. "So we were making sure that everything was in order, and that was probably a little bit of the delay."
The drainage project is being paid for with a $2 million state grant. The city is contributing $20,000 to cover the rest of the project.
The project's new estimated completion date is February 2026.
