Mission EDC awards over $200,000 to small businesses

The Mission Economic Development Corporation is offering a new round of funding to small businesses that are looking to grow.

Yaw Sam, the CEO of the content marketing agency Brand Geniuz, said he applied to the EDC’s Ruby Red Ventures Build Mission Fund Grant to create an app to connect content creators to potential clients.

“We received $15,000,” Sam said. “Immense joy to be able to have something you can use to develop a project that can change the lives of many."

Mission EDC CEO Teclo Garcia 16 small business out of the 100 that applied to the fund this year were awarded a total of $220,000 from the Ruby Red fund.

“That is funded by sales taxes in part that the city collects, and the EDC gets part of that,” Garcia said. “So we turn around and invest it into small businesses.”

Garcia said the grants help support small business that are vital to Missions' economy.

"Those small businesses also employ lots of people that are helpful to us. It expands our tax base, it maintains jobs in Mission so all of that is super vital to what happens in Mission," Garcia said.

Nearly 2,000 small business call Mission home.

Garcia is encouraging business owners to apply for the next round of funding.

“We are trying to get the funds to those who need it the most,” Garcia said.

More information on the Ruby Red Ventures Build Mission Fund, and the program’s application, is available online.

