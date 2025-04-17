Mission expecting sales tax growth during Easter holiday

Easter week shopping for visitors is underway across the Rio Grande Valley.

It’s a time when Valley cities see a jump in sales tax.

“We really depend on the citizens that come from Mexico that like to come and dine and shop here,” Belen Guerrero-Aguirre, the chief operating officer for the Mission Economic Development Corporation, said.

Guerrero-Aguirre said in recent years, the city has been making gains thanks to its visitors.

“The city of mission has been seeing record highs of sales tax growth in the double digits,” Guerrero-Aguirre said.

According to the 2024 Mission EDC Annual Report, sales tax revenue in Mission went from less than $20 million in 2022, to nearly $30 million in 2024.

Walmart recently announced that the Mission location off the expressway and Shary Road is their highest performing store in the country, based on its earnings, customer satisfaction and community involvement.

Small businesses are also taking part in the Easter holiday.

