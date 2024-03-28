Mission family members plead guilty in human smuggling, money laundering conspiracy

Members of a family in Mission confessed to their involvement in separate conspiracies to launder money and transport migrants within the United States, according to a news release.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Luis Enrique Moctezuma-Acosta, 36, Elizabeth Acosta, 52, and Keysi Fuentes-Gavarrette, 27, admitted to laundering over $2 million. Scarlett Fuentes-Gavarrette, 35, entered her plea on March 26 to the same charge. Scarlett Fuentes-Gavarrette and her husband, Moctezuma-Acosta, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport migrants.

All individuals are either related through blood or marriage.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the conspiracy to transport migrants "involved a sophisticated network" of human smugglers across the U.S. utilizing commercial airplanes, tractor-trailers and various other methods.

The investigation began in November 2019. It revealed the smuggling organization brought around 300 migrants into the U.S. The network spanned from Honduras to as far north as Boston, Massachusetts, with a heavy emphasis on smuggling Brazilian nationals, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

On March 9, 2023, multiple search warrants were executed at properties owned by Scarlett and Moctezuma-Acosta. The properties included their home and a purported car dealership that operated as a front business. Authorities seized over $1.5 million in cash during the search, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Law enforcement also seized approximately $2.69 million in assets and several luxury vehicles including a 2023 Escalade, 2021 Ford Shelby truck, jewelry and several pieces of real property.

All four individuals will be sentenced on June 6 where they all face up to 20 years in federal prison. Scarlett and Moctezuma-Acosta also face an additional 20 years. Both convictions carry fines up to $250,000.

All individuals will remain in custody pending sentencing.