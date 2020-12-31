Mission family receives a helpful donation after their home was destroyed in fire

A huge blessing for Mission Residents Viola and Rodolfo Ramos was packed inside a small envelope on Wednesday.

The Ramos family lost their home in a fire earlier this year, leaving the couple, their two sons, granddaughter and grandkids without a home.

With the help of The RGV National Hispanic Professional Organization, they were able to raise over $4,000 to help the Ramos family.

"This is all going to go towards the house to build it backup," Viola Ramos said. "All the hard work that we put into building it and for that to happen and now this blessing."

The organization also dropped off gifts last week so their grandkids had a present to open on Christmas day.

"Thank you for everything," Alma Garcia, the daughter of the Ramos couple said. "We're very happy all the donation that come in will be helping my parents with the building of their new home."

Watch the video for the full story.