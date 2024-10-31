Mission fire chief resigning
Mission Fire Chief Adrian Garcia announced he is resigning from his position, according to a city spokesperson.
The spokesperson said Garcia's last day will be Saturday, Nov. 30. The Mission City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 4 to appoint an interim fire chief.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
