Mission fire chief resigning

1 day 9 hours 24 minutes ago Wednesday, October 30 2024 Oct 30, 2024 October 30, 2024 2:34 PM October 30, 2024 in News - Local

Mission Fire Chief Adrian Garcia announced he is resigning from his position, according to a city spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Garcia's last day will be Saturday, Nov. 30. The Mission City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 4 to appoint an interim fire chief.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

