Mission lifts fireworks ban for 4th of July celebration

MISSION – On Monday, Mission city leaders voted to lift a fireworks ban for the Fourth of July celebration.

The fireworks are only for a city approved event – the ban lift doesn’t apply to residents.

Local businesses asked city commissioners to change the city ordinance, hoping to bring in extra revenue.

