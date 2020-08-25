Mission man accused of biting police officer, throwing puppies over 6-foot fence

Nedio Alaniz Jr., 33, of Mission. (Photo courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.)

A man accused of biting a police officer and throwing puppies over a 6-foot fence was arrested on Sunday.

The McAllen Police Department arrested Nedio Alaniz Jr., 33, of Mission on Sunday.

Alaniz is accused of throwing three puppies — described in McAllen Municipal Court records as newborns with their “eyes still closed and umbilical cord still attached” — over a fence in May.

Two puppies survived, according to a neighbor. The third died.

A judge signed an arrest warrant for Alaniz in May.

Officers, however, didn’t come across Alaniz until Sunday, when they responded to a disturbance on the 10700 block of North 85th Street.

His father had called the police.

“Nedio Sr. stated he no longer wanted Nedio Jr. at location because all he did was consume alcohol and ‘spice,’” according to court records.

Officers found Alaniz nearby.

When they approached him, Alaniz struck a police officer with a beer can, according to court records.

Officers attempted to subdue Alaniz.

During the struggle, Alaniz bit an officer’s index finger, according to court records. The injury required three stitches.

Alaniz is charged with assault on a public servant, a second-degree felony; harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; evading arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; cruelty to non-livestock animals, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Alaniz, who remained at the Hidalgo County jail on Tuesday and couldn’t be reached for comment.