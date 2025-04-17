Mission man arrested after confessing to burglarizing church, sheriff’s office says

Noe Garza: Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office

A 56-year-old Mission man was arrested after he confessed to stealing over $4,000 worth of equipment from a church, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Noe Garza was charged Wednesday with burglary of a building and had his bond set at $10,000, a news release stated.

The burglary was reported on April 9 shortly before 8 p.m. at a church on the 6700 block of Navaho Street in Mission. According to the news release, a drum set, sound equipment, two air conditioning units, and 20 metal chairs with red cushion seats were stolen from the church’s storage room.

Garza was arrested after investigators received security footage of the suspect vehicle, leading them to Garza’s residence where the stolen items were found in.

Garza confessed to the burglary when investigators arrived, the news release stated.

Hidalgo County jail records show Garza remains in custody,