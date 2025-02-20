Mission man on 'federal supervision' sentenced on drug trafficking charge

A Mission man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking while on "federal supervision," according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

The news release said 56-year-old Salvador Noyola pleaded guilty on May 3, 2024. He has been ordered to serve 15 years in prison, to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

Noyola was already on supervised release when he committed the crime. The court included 18 months as part of the sentence for violating that term, according to the news release.

The news release said Noyola was arrested in December 2023 following a search of his residence. At the time of the search, law enforcement seized over a kilogram of powdered cocaine.

Noyola will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.