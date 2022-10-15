Mission man pleads guilty in 2019 murder case

A suspect in a 2019 murder investigation pled guilty in connection with the crime, Hidalgo County court records show.

Alfredo Huerta entered a guilty plea to the charge of capital murder on Friday. A judge sentenced him to 40 years in prison following his plea, according to records.

Huerta was among the three people arrested in connection with the July 2019 death of 22-year-old Fernando Garza.

Garza’s body was discovered with gunshot wounds in an orchard near the city of Mission.

Authorities said the motive was possibly drug related.

The two other suspects in the case, Edna Rivera and Julio Cesar Deleon, pled not guilty in the case. Court records show Rivera is due back in court on Monday, October 17, and Deleon faces an expedited trial next February.

