Mission man sentenced to life in prison after killing uncle over roosters

Aaron Madrid Cervantes. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A 22-year-old Mission man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was convicted of murder, according to Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios.

Aaron Madrid Cervantes was found guilty of murder on Tuesday in the shooting death of his uncle, 54-year-old Fernando Madrid.

According to the DA’s office, Madrid was found deceased inside his bathroom with a trail of blood leading throughout the house on May 30, 2024, at around 4 a.m.

According to previous reports, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5700 block of North Doffing Road that day over the shooting.

The sheriff’s office previously said Cervantes arrived at the residence with a handgun and attempted to steal some roosters from the property that he claimed were his. Madrid confronted his nephew, and they got into an argument that led to Cervantes shooting his uncle, killing him.

During Cervantes’ trial, which began on Monday, jurors learned that Madrid’s wife, stepdaughter and granddaughter were at the home when the deadly shooting happened, according to the DA’s office.

Cervantes shot his uncle three times in his chest and arm, and witnesses said he shouted at his uncle in Spanish, “I told you not to mess with me!”

Cervantes had stolen the gun from a person he worked for, the DA’s office said.

“The jury’s verdict speaks loud and clear to Cervantes and other violent offenders,” Palacios said in a statement. “Our community will not tolerate vicious crimes and will hold violators accountable for their actions."