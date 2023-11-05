Mission native among the youngest Hispanic Harvard faculty members
A Mission native recently became one of the youngest Hispanic faculty members at Harvard Law.
The former Sharyland High School Rattler, Sam Garcia, is a graduate of the Business Honors Program at the University of Texas at Austin and Harvard Law School.
He's now a partner at a Venture Capital fund called Amplo.
Garcia will be teaching a law course at Harvard University spring 2024, and he's already got a 51 student waitlist.
Watch the video above for the full story.
