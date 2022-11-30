Mission nonprofit center offers services to expecting mothers

A Valley nonprofit organization in Mission that helps new and expecting moms is now up and running.

Nine weeks ago, Jo-Nic Bloom Studio started offering their services to moms free of charge.

The organization already has 21 clients in just the month and a half that they've been open — some as young as 16 years old and others in their 40's.

Jo-Nic Bloom Studio has a sonogram room, coaching for the expecting moms, as well as mental health services and guidance.

Some of the items like diapers, formula, and clothing were donated to the non-profit organization in hopes it will be put to good use.

"Some come in because they believe that they're pregnant, but then we uncover things like they're homeless, or having fights with their spouse, so we do a totality a very good coaching assessment and from there we offer those services," Executive Director for Jo-Nic Bloom Studio Audrey Munoz said.

Some services include a free pregnancy test, free sonogram, and support.

Those who want to donate to a mother, you can simply call Jo-Nic Bloom Studio at 956-424-6439.

The organization says they could always use new baby clothes, diapers, and formula.