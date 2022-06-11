x

Mission, Palmview holding runoff elections

Saturday is Election Day for Mission and Palmview residents.

Runoff races from the March primary elections are on the ballot.

Mission residents will vote in the city’s mayoral race, where incumbent Armando O’Caña is facing off against challenger Norie Garza – a city councilwoman.

Also on the ballot is the Place 1 race for Mission city council member between Jessica Ortega and Moises Iglesias.

In Palmview, voters in the runoff mayoral race will decide between incumbent Rick Villarreal and former city councilwoman Linda Sarabia.

