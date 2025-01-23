Mission parents arraigned after allegedly abandoning children during freeze

Bond has been set for two Mission parents who allegedly left their children alone during a freeze warning on Tuesday.

Camila Alvarado and Julio Cesar Briseno were arraigned on Thursday. They were arrested after their three children, a one-month-old, a five-year-old and a nine-year-old, were found "cold and hungry" in a home where the only source of heat was a small space heater powered by an extension cord.

According to court records, Alvarado was charged with three counts of child abandonment and resisting arrest. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Records say Briseno was charged with three counts of child abandonment, violation of a protective order, failure to identify, verification of incarceration - continuous violence against family and verification of incarceration - interfering with an emergency arrest. His bond was set at $121,000.

Both parents remain behind bars.

The children are in the custody of the Texas Department of Child Protective Services pending the outcome of the investigation.