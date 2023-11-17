Mission pastor sentenced to 12 years for sexually assaulting church member

Melquisedec Chan. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records.

A pastor from Mission was sentenced Thursday to 12 years behind bars after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated sexual assault and practicing medicine without a license, court records show.

As part of his sentencing, Melquisedec Chan will serve 10 years probation and pay a $5,000 fine for practicing medicine without a license.

Chan was arrested in April 2018 on charges of allegedly sedating his patients and then performing sexual acts to them while they were unconscious.

The arrest happened after a member of his congregation invited him into her home so he could treat her illness after hearing Chan practiced medicine in Mexico, according to previous reports.

Chan injected her with an unknown substance and left her unconscious, police said.

A victim from McAllen also came forward following Chan’s initial arrest.