Mission PD unveils patrol unit for mental health department
The Mission Police Department has a new patrol unit.
The green trim vehicle symbolizes mental health awareness.
Mission city leaders showed off the new patrol unit Tuesday.
They hope it will spark conversations about mental health and resources available in those in need.
The department's mental health unit could also double in size soon, they are looking to add two more officers to the unit as soon as next month.
