Mission PD unveils patrol unit for mental health department

3 hours 15 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, December 07 2022 Dec 7, 2022 December 07, 2022 2:59 PM December 07, 2022 in News - Local

The Mission Police Department has a new patrol unit.

The green trim vehicle symbolizes mental health awareness.

Mission city leaders showed off the new patrol unit Tuesday.

They hope it will spark conversations about mental health and resources available in those in need. 

The department's mental health unit could also double in size soon, they are looking to add two more officers to the unit as soon as next month. 

