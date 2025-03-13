Mission pharmacy says they're out of measles vaccines amid West Texas outbreak

While there haven’t been any reports of measles in the Rio Grande Valley, a pharmacy in Mission is reporting that they’re out of the vaccine.

Jesus Cruz, a pharmacist at Saenz Medical Pharmacy in Mission, said for the last two weeks, people have been coming in to get vaccinated.

“We usually have about five or 10 vaccines always in stock, right now we're at zero,” Cruz said. “So there's a bit of an increased demand at the moment."

Since a measles outbreak was reported in West Texas, Cruz said he’s seen more people coming through his door asking for the vaccine.

For some, it's their first time getting it. Others want a booster.

“Last month we started to see the increase in demand, we've been out for about two weeks now,” Cruz said.

Saenz Pharmacy in Mission is expecting a shipment of more measles vaccines by next week. They still have some at their McAllen location, and you can also ask your doctor for the shot.

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr, Ivan Melendez said the lack of measles cases in the Valley is thanks to a high vaccination rate, adding that it’s the only way to prevent outbreaks.

“It's a really bad year for measles, and when you have a disease that does not have a cure, of course the focus is on prevention,” Melendez said.

Watch the video above for the full story.